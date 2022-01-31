Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer Breakdown: New Town, Same Old Story

Like Laurie Strode, Sally Hardesty appears to have returned to end the horrors that started with her and her friends nearly 50 years ago. "This is Hardesty," she says in voiceover, as the camera pans over newspaper clippings about the original massacre and her survival. A woman with long white hair is shown on the phone, and the person on the call tells her, "Sally? I'm afraid your old friend is back."

Next, we see Sally in her car, and she turns down the visor to reveal a photo of herself, her late friends, and her late brother, with whom she was traveling when their group was ravaged by Leatherface. "Fifty years I've been waiting for this night," she says, alongside a shot of the final girl in denim and a cowboy hat loading a bag of guns and ammo into her vehicle. The next shot shows the field at night, with a person searching with a flashlight in front of a lit-up truck. "Just to see him again," Sally adds. Melody, who is sitting in the back seat of the car Sally is in, asks, "Who?"