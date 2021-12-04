The Texas Chainsaw Massacre Trailer: Guess Who's Back, Back Again...

I hope you've been keeping up your cardio, because Leatherface is back and so is his chainsaw. Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming "Texas Chainsaw Massacre" movie.

Though any effort to revive a classic horror franchise is generally met with a measure of skepticism, there are a couple of reasons to give "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" a chance. First, the movie was produced and co-written by Fede Álvarez, the filmmaker behind the excellent 2013 remake of "The Evil Dead." Second, the Netflix sequel/reboot has a pretty intriguing concept: Since Leatherface is best known for his, y'know, leather face, what would happen if he just took off the skin-mask and blended back into society? And what would happen if he was provoked to dig out the old chainsaw again?

Yes, "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" continues the terrible titling trend of horror movies that claim to be sequels to the first movie, yet also have the same exact title as the first movie (looking at you, "Halloween" and "Candyman"). But if you can manage to get past that, check out the trailer for "The Texas Chainsaw Massacre" below.