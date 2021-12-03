Leatherface And His Favorite Toy Return In First Look At Texas Chainsaw Massacre

Gosh, am I such a horror simp that this simple photo of Leatherface in the rain is all it takes to get me excited about the new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre"? Yes, yes I am. Look: I know this franchise is all over the place. I know that none of the sequels come close to touching the gnarly, nasty brilliance of the original. And yet, I enjoy almost all of these movies, with the notable exception of "Texas Chainsaw 3D," which was too terrible even for me.

So with all that in mind, I was already interested in the new "Texas Chainsaw Massacre," which comes from director David Blue Garcia and producer Fede Álvarez. And now I'm even more interested, having seen that image, and read more about the movie from EW. The film stars Nell Hudson, Elsie Fisher, Jacob Latimore, Moe Dunford, Mark Burnham, Alice Krige, Sarah Yarkin, Jessica Allain, Sam Douglas, William Hope, Jolyon Coy, and Olwen Fouéré, and serves as a direct sequel to the original movie.

"Me and my business partner Dante [played by Latimore] are these young hip people that come to this ghost town in Texas and try to get other people to come there and make it the next hip place to be," said Sarah Yarkin. "Our fatal flaw is that we ignore the history that came before us."

Elsie Fisher, who plays Yarkin's sister, added: "The film takes place a long time after the original Texas Chainsaw. It's about a group of people who come to this town and things don't quite go as planned. It mixes a lot of important real-life issues with horror themes, which is always something I love."

That premise – a group of people on a road trip end up in a bad, bad place – is pretty much the set-up for every other "Texas Chainsaw" film, so that makes sense. And what of Leatherface? According to Álvarez, he's still around, and has been living off the grid:

"It's basically the same character, who is still alive. Our take on it was this guy probably disappeared after everything he's done. You know, how do you catch a guy who has a mask? Once he removes the mask and runs away, it's very easy for him to hide somewhere. This story will pick it up many, many years after the original story. He's been in hiding for a long, long time, trying to be a good person. These people arriving in this town are going to awaken the giant."

I'm not entirely sure how I feel about the "Leatherface has been trying to be a good person" idea, but I guess I'll wait to see how that all plays out.