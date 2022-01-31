The Batman Clip: A Funeral Gets A Puzzling Interruption

Without a doubt, a funeral is a somber occasion. This scene appropriately conveys that tone. And Pattinson acts the hell out of this scene without even saying a word. But when The Riddler crashes a funeral, I hardly think that the flamboyant and ostentatious villain with a tendency to speak in puns would leave without letting everyone know that he was there or that he was the one causing the disruption. We don't even need to go full Jim Carrey here. I'm looking for a modern take on John Glover's Prince of Puzzlers from "Batman: The Animated Series." I understand that Reeves wants to take a page from Christopher Nolan's book by making this Batman movie more grounded in reality. They even specifically use Batman's "World's Greatest Detective" moniker in the official synopsis to hammer that point home. But if they wanted a stone cold killer with a light dash of supervillainous flair, The Riddler is not your guy.

The filmmakers could have done something new and exciting by giving the rub to other characters from the comics that we haven't seen on the big screen yet. Find a diamond in the rough and give them a reason to shine instead of trotting out the same recycled characters over and over again. Yes, certain villains are fan favorites and everyone wants to play with the coolest toys in the toy box, but Arkham Asylum is full of those types of baddies. Hush, Anarky, or even Cluemaster could have done exactly what it seems like they were looking for with The Riddler here, so why not use one of them instead?

Unfortunately, we won't really get an answer to why it had to be The Riddler until "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, and Andy Serkis hits theaters on March 4, 2022. In the meantime, thanks to writer and director Matt Reeves, you can watch the scene in 4K on his Vimeo and pick up advance tickets for the film starting on February 10, 2022.