25% Of People We Polled Said This Is Their Most Anticipated Netflix Show Of 2022

Though "The Sandman" has taken decades to make it from the page to screen, people are apparently much more excited about a zombie show based on a video game series. More than 25% of those polled said they were the most excited for the upcoming "Resident Evil" series, which stars Lance Reddick as S.T.A.R.S. captain Albert Wesker. The upcoming series will take place across two timelines, before and after the release of the horrifying T-virus. The series is not tied to the "Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City" movie or the previous "Resident Evil" films that starred Milla Jovovich, but instead will be its own thing. Video game adaptations are notoriously difficult, but hopefully the folks at Netflix will be able to deliver.

The second most anticipated series is "The Lincoln Lawyer," a legal drama series based on the series of bestselling novels by Michael Connelly. One of the books was made into a movie starring Matthew McConaughey in 2011. People love legal dramas, so that's not too much of a surprise. After that is "The Sandman," which will tell the story of an ancient family of god-like beings called The Endless. "The Lincoln Lawyer" clocked in at around 20% of votes, with "The Sandman" totaling just under 18%.

The only other series to get major votes was "Magic: The Gathering," an animated series based upon the popular trading card game by Wizards of the Coast. The game has always had a pretty massive following among card-collectors, so the love there also isn't much of a shock.

Rounding up the tail end are "Human Resources," "Wednesday," and "Inventing Anna," based on the true story of fake heiress Anna Delvey. With all of these new shows, there's a little something for everyone coming to Netflix this year. Whether you're looking for a legal drama, some zombie mayhem, or just to have a few laughs, this crop of shows should have you covered.