Daily Podcast: Do We Really Need A Movie Studio In Space? A Christmas Story Sequel & New Star Wars Video Games

According to a since-deleted tweet posted by Lucasfilm executive Pablo Hidalgo, "The Force Awakens" director J.J. Abrams had intended for the First Order to destroy Coruscant in the film, but he was overruled and came up with the idea of Hosnian Prime being targeted by Starkiller Base instead. "Basically [J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot] wanted it blown up; [Lucasfilm Ltd.] didn't. Hosnian Prime was the unsatisfying middle ground. It happens," Hidalgo explained, later adding, "(I should say 'some folks at' because it's not like companies have points of view)."