Shang-Chi VFX Team On Animating Dragons And Why Movies Aren't As Colorful Anymore [Interview]

Chris and Dan, how much did your past collaborations with each other factor into "Shang-Chi"? Did you have a shared language already? Does it make the process a little smoother for you two?

Townsend: I think going back to the idea of experience and you go into this and you can look at Dan's body of work and he's incredibly experienced and you know you can rely on him. So there's an automatic shared language there, just sort of understanding between the two of us and between everyone on the team that you lean into that experience and the wealth of that knowledge and just, you have confidence that the other side of the coin is going to be able to solve of problems that you can't or whatever. It's very useful.

Oliver: Yeah, agreed. Experience gives you the ability to talk the same language and you trust each other and that just makes it more easy that you're in the shoot. Definitely.

Townsend: I think it's interesting. I will go into these films and at the very beginning, there are many things that I have absolutely no idea how we're going to achieve. And it's not like you go, "Oh yeah, I've done that before." There's always something new and exciting. And so I'm like, "Okay, I'm an open book and I'm going to try and figure this out and learn alongside my colleagues and the rest of the team. And that's what I think keeps it all so fresh.

Specifically on "Shang-Chi," even more than the average Marvel movie, it seems like it's constantly throwing new things at viewers, VFX-wise. After the prologue, the first act is mostly naturalistic and then you hit the bus scene and then after that you have the underground fight club, then you have the scaffolding fight. Did you guys get that experience while working on it? Were you always working on something new, every single day? How did that work on your guys' end?

Townsend: I think we tried to break the sequences up. You would concentrate, obviously when you're shooting, you're spending several days shooting one thing and then you move on to something else. And yeah, it was always a brand new thing to be trying to figure out. But I think that between the overall supervising challenges, Joe took on a couple of the main sequences at the beginning with the bus fight and the Macau scaffolding fight. And he oversaw a lot of the day-to-day work there, which allowed me you to free up to do other stuff and the other sequences throughout the film. So I think that you try and delegate and pass out the tasks at hand. Dan's team was a pretty substantial team, the special effects team working on many different things throughout. And then Sean was obviously... WETA was responsible for a lot of the third act stuff. So you try and figure out who can do what to keep things moving along, but you're right. You've got an awful lot of sequences and an awful lot of different sorts of effects all on the boil at the same time. It's a fun challenge [laughs]. Keeps you busy.