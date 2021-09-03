The Faceless Furry Friend Morris From Shang-Chi Is An Irresistible Plush Toy

Who is Morris? He's a creature from the mystical village of Ta-Lo, where Shang-Chi's mother Ying Li (Fala Chen) used to live before she met his father Wenwu (Tony Leung). It would appear that Morris is a pet that was brought back from the village at some point. But we're not sure exactly when this happened, because neither Shang-Chi or Xialing appear to be acquainted with the little guy.

Even though Morris has no face, he is still able to communicate with adorable little sounds. In fact, there's one character in the film who is able to understand him very well, but to reveal who that is would be a bit of a spoiler, so we'll let you find that out by watching the movie. There aren't even an proper images of Morris in the actual movie, likely because of that spoilerly detail.

But what exactly is Morris? Apparently he's a mythical beast from Chinese mythology called a DiJiang, featured in the Chinese text "Classic of Mountains and Seas." He's not the only one either, because when we finally see the village of Ta-Lo, we see a bunch of little DiJiangs fluttering and rolling around. They're just a few of the cool mystical creatures seen in this realm.

Now you can bring the cute little guy home with you by picking up the "Shang-Chi" Morris plush toy available at Shop Disney. The little guy's wings move, but the description doesn't say anything about him making any of those cute sounds from the movie, which feels like a missed opportunity. But either way, he looks huggable and soft, and we must have him. You can pre-order Morris now for $39.99, and he'll ship by the end of September.