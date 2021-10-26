Shang-Chi VFX Supervisor On Creating Dragons, The Rings, And The Mountain Of Souls [Interview]

How about for the dragon fight at the end? Where do you strike the balance between making them fantastical but also believable?

That is tough. So the beast, the Dweller in Darkness, and the dragon are obviously titan-sized creatures. The biggest things of that size is weight and scale. To sell the scale, there are a whole bunch of tricks we have where we'll make sure that there's context. So whether it's atmosphere, or things in the foreground, things that allow you to judge scale against. And then weight, just making sure that they're moving in a way that befits something so massive. And then shading, this is counter to my last point, but shading in detail to make them look real really helps for things of that size as well. Because you need details on their bodies that allow you to think that they're not just a couple of meters tall or the size of a person. So those are the main things we focus on with something so big.

How do you try to get across a sense of interior life for those creatures?

So the dragon was actually the first wingless dragon we've done. We've done a few dragons before. We did Drogon, Smaug, and I'm sure there've been a couple of others. Now, this is the first wingless one we had, so the dragon did need to express itself in a lot of ways, especially motion, especially in the way it flies. We kind of based it on a path-based animation.

So the dragon's head would be focused, and almost everything would be driven from that. We would have the tail kind of serpentine behind the head. We'd also break that path to make sure that you could really feel the dragon push and drive through the air, as if it was pushing through water. So that was how we animated the power into her. The other cool thing with that dragon, it was designed with fins, so that added a little extra layer of expressivity to her. She's just got kind eyes as well. We actually based her eyes off Fala Chen, the actress who played Shang-Chi's mother. It's a little bit more humanized than your normal dragon. There was a lot of expression we could play with there.

How does a decision like that, basing the dragon's eyes on Fala Chen's, come about?

Chris Townsend during the development stage of the dragon said, "It's a subtle thing, but we would like it if you could use Fala's eyes as a base." Obviously, we might have to deviate here and there just to get them to read and shot. But he sent us some footage of Fala from earlier in the film, because we didn't have her in any of our shots. So, they sent us some footage from that opening sequence, between her and Wenwu. We just used that as a base, especially for color.

What effects are more difficult than they look?

Do you know what? The rings. With the rings, there's no deformation in them. They all act as one. But no, they were deceptively difficult. Initially when we did a bunch of passes for them, we got a lot of notes back about the subtleties of how they should react. They should always just be a tiny bit behind the actor's motion. They need to be spinning at the right speeds. The arcs that they fly through need to be of a certain scale. There were a few things that we really need to dial in to get the motion of the rings right.

Do you ever experience limitations these days, in terms of what you can or cannot do?

Not really. I think you could pretty much do anything as long as you can think of it. It's just time. The main thing is you just need the time to be able to do it, I think. And even then, you can get almost anything done in a certain amount of time. It's just a trade off between quality, really.