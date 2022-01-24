The Batman TV Spot: Riddle Me This, Batman

Reeves' "The Batman" is expected to unravel along the lines of a noir-addled detective story, wherein the titular vigilante, as played by Robert Pattinson, will be assuming a more investigative role, exposing the seedy underbelly of Gotham city. The presence of Edward Nashton/The Riddler is an especially dangerous obstacle for Batman, as the cipher-loving serial killer has his sights set on him, urged by a twisted sense of justice. It is also interesting to note that the Riddler has been likened to The Zodiac Killer by Reeves himself, purportedly due to his primary method of communication via riddles and ciphers and an almost-philosophical obsession with "unmasking the truth."

The latest TV spot re-emphasizes the fact that it is becoming increasingly difficult for Bruce to parse through a limited number of allies, given the overwhelmingly corrupt nature of the city's authorities and high-profile figures. It is only a matter of time before the trail of this investigation leads him to unsavory secrets that hit closer to home, as evidenced by certain shots in the trailers that reference the sins of the father. As Batman is vengeance personified, and the fine line between vengeance and justice remains blurred with the advent of The Riddler, it will indeed be interesting to witness how Reeves plans to explore Bruce's psyche with nuance.

Apart from Dano and Pattinson, "The Batman" also stars Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sarsgaard, Andy Serkis, and Colin Ferrell. The film is expected to follow Batman's second year of fighting crime, during which he uncovers the strands of corruption that seem inexplicably linked to that of his own family.

Here is the full synopsis:

When a killer targets Gotham's elite with a series of sadistic machinations, a trail of cryptic clues sends the World's Greatest Detective on an investigation into the underworld, where he encounters such characters as Selina Kyle/aka Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz), Oswald Cobblepot/aka the Penguin (Colin Farrell), Carmine Falcone (John Turturro), and Edward Nashton/aka the Riddler (Paul Dano). As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator's plans becomes clear, Batman must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit, and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued Gotham City.

"The Batman" is scheduled for release in theaters on March 4, 2022.