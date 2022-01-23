Apple TV+'s Central Park Season 2 Teaser Reveals Release Date

After an extended delay, season 2 of the Tillerman family's adventures in New York City's legendary park resumes on March 4, 2022. "Central Park" star and executive producer Josh Gad broke the news by tweeting the first look at a new song by the EGOT-winning songwriting duo of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez (known for creating the many earworms of "Frozen" and "Frozen II"). In "You Are The Music," Gad's Birdie, the show's fourth wall-breaking narrator and Central Park bard, is joined by Rory O'Malley's Elmwood, one of Owen Tillerman's fellow Park Rangers, as they serenade a confused Molly and Cole (voiced by Emmy Raver-Lampman and Tituss Burgess, respectively).

The second half of "Central Park" season 2 will consist of eight episodes. The first three will debut on March 4, then the remaining episodes will be released each following Friday until April 8. No official synopsis for the second half of the season seems to be available, though as the synopsis for the first half indicates, we'll likely see Kathryn Hahn's Paige and Leslie Odom Jr.'s Owen continue to try to keep their family afloat while living in Central Park. Meanwhile, scenes will probably continue to be stolen by the incomparable Stanley Tucci and rising star David Diggs as conniving heiress Bitsy Brandenham and her exasperated caretaker, Helen.

And just as we've seen throughout the previous 1.5 seasons, these acclaimed performers are set to be joined by a number of exciting guest stars such as Aparna Nancherla, Billy Porter, Catherine O'Hara, Ellie Kemper, and Naomi Ekperigin. It'll be interesting to see how these new additions to the "Central Park" universe affect Bitsy's plan to take over the park and build apartments and shopping centers, which may or may not come to fruition by the time the series reaches its already-greenlit third season.