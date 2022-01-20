You'll Be Able To Listen To The Batman Theme Music Tonight

The Batman franchise has a long history of featuring not only captivating but unique music for every iteration of the Caped Crusader. Who can forget the wonderfully campy earworm that is the theme song for the 1960s "Batman" TV series and movie starring Adam West? Or Danny Elfman's operatic, exhilarating leitmotif for Michael Keaton's Dark Knight in 1989's "Batman"? Legendary composer Hans Zimmer even managed the trick of crafting not one but two distinct Batman themes — first, with his propulsive score for Christian Bale's costumed crime-fighter in "Batman Begins" (on which he collaborated with James Newton Howard), and then again years later with "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice," teaming with Junkie XL to create the percussive, foreboding music for Ben Affleck's world-weary vigilante.

Given his track record, there's little reason to doubt that Giacchino has come up with, at the very least, a perfectly decent theme for Robert Pattinson's Dark Knight in "The Batman." The bigger question is: Will it be anywhere near as memorable as the themes from Batman movies and TV shows past? It's a high bar for quality to reach, similar to the one "The Batman" itself has to clear coming after so many other good (and some not-so-good) films about the Caped Crusader over the years. Luckily, between the great talent behind the camera and a strong cast led by Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz (as Selina Kyle aka Catwoman), Jeffrey Wright (as Commissioner Jim Gordon), Paul Dano (as Edward Nashton aka Riddler), and Colin Farrell (as Oswald Cobblepot aka Penguin), it has a lot going in its favor.

"The Batman" arrives in theaters on March 4, 2022.