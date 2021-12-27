Zoë Kravitz Reveals The Hilarious Part Of Working With Her Feline The Batman Co-Stars

There's an old adage in entertainment about not working with kids and animals, but when you're playing Catwoman, you don't have much of a choice. Kravitz said that the funny thing about working with kitties is that they just don't care about much of anything. That's why we adore them as house pets, but as co-workers, it can be a little challenging. While she loved being surrounded by her furry feline co-stars, they did take quite a bit of coaxing to perform:

"The funniest thing would be us getting ready to shoot and we'd have these cat wranglers come in who had these toys to make the cats stay on their marks, and it would kinda work, but not really. So, it ended up that we were always waiting for the cats — like we'd be ready to go, but then the cat would decide to move. People would have to hide behind the cabinets or in the corners, so me and Rob would be doing a scene and there are these cat ladies tucked away and pretending not to be there. It was pretty funny because, at the end of the day, you cannot tell a cat what to do. Like, after all the car flips and fights and chases, one of the hardest things to do on set was getting the cats to stay put."

Anyone who has a cat can tell you, there's no telling them what to do. That's why people use the idiom "herding cats" for an impossible task! Somehow, with patience and some carefully placed toy mice, the crew on "The Batman" managed to get the film's furry stars to sit still. I wonder if they have to use the same trick with Pattinson...

"The Batman" will claw its way into theaters on March 4, 2022.