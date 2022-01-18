Willem Dafoe Will Be Something Of An SNL Host Himself This January
When you think of all the iconic sketch performers and actors who have graced the Studio 8H stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, a ton of major names come to mind: Chris Farley, Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Gilda Radner, Tina Fey. Undoubtedly, there is always going to be one or two big stars who have yet to do the honors of hosting "Saturday Night Live" — and sometimes they will shock you. Here's one: Willem Dafoe. But don't you worry, because the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star is set to take up the hosting helm for the first time.
NBC announced that Dafoe will host the late-night sketch series on January 29, the third episode of 2022. He'll be joined by Katy Perry as the episode's musical guest, marking her fourth appearance on the show.
Though Dafoe has never been on "SNL" before, he was hilariously spoofed by longtime cast member Kate McKinnon last year in a sketch that highlighted his film "The Lighthouse." Dafoe starred in Robert Eggers' horror film alongside Robert Pattinson the year prior.
The legendary actor — who is known for his turns in Lars Von Trier's "Antichrist" and cult classic "Boondock Saints," among many others — has been having a bit of a resurgence (if it can be called that) following his dedicated and bold return to the "Spider-Man" franchise in "No Way Home" alongside some other well-loved villains from the character's history on the big screen.
How to Solve a Problem Like Willem Dafoe Never Hosting SNL
Here's something I almost don't understand: How has Dafoe never, in all the years of his interesting and expansive career, appeared on "SNL"? On paper, it makes nearly no sense. He's a well-known performer who has a steady spot in the industry and many a successful film to peg an appearance to over the years. What gives, you might be wondering?
Well, I have a hunch. If you look back at Dafoe's filmography, he doesn't exactly slot himself into an overwhelming amount of comedies — and I think that may have been why he has been overlooked this long. In fact, he keeps himself busy with genre work, sticking to action, horror, and other lighter aesthetic fare. The actor also has tight-knit partnerships with directors whom he makes a specific point to work with often: Wes Anderson and Lars Von Trier. Dafoe has even been up for some major awards in recent years — his work in "The Florida Project" comes to mind — but the roles have come off the indie circuit, and thus haven't really been "SNL" promotion fare.
He's done a lot throughout his career, but these are the things he's really known for — despite his memorable work in the "Spider-Man" series. Though the original film was a major success, the actors playing villains aren't often given the promotional hosting slot on "SNL." In short, the timing has never really been right for Dafoe ... at least, that's my theory. But thankfully, there is a first time for everything, and we can't wait. Be sure to come back for our recap of the episode the day after it airs.