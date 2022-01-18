Willem Dafoe Will Be Something Of An SNL Host Himself This January

When you think of all the iconic sketch performers and actors who have graced the Studio 8H stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, a ton of major names come to mind: Chris Farley, Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy, Gilda Radner, Tina Fey. Undoubtedly, there is always going to be one or two big stars who have yet to do the honors of hosting "Saturday Night Live" — and sometimes they will shock you. Here's one: Willem Dafoe. But don't you worry, because the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" star is set to take up the hosting helm for the first time.

NBC announced that Dafoe will host the late-night sketch series on January 29, the third episode of 2022. He'll be joined by Katy Perry as the episode's musical guest, marking her fourth appearance on the show.

Though Dafoe has never been on "SNL" before, he was hilariously spoofed by longtime cast member Kate McKinnon last year in a sketch that highlighted his film "The Lighthouse." Dafoe starred in Robert Eggers' horror film alongside Robert Pattinson the year prior.

The legendary actor — who is known for his turns in Lars Von Trier's "Antichrist" and cult classic "Boondock Saints," among many others — has been having a bit of a resurgence (if it can be called that) following his dedicated and bold return to the "Spider-Man" franchise in "No Way Home" alongside some other well-loved villains from the character's history on the big screen.