Vikings: Valhalla Trailer: Everyone's Out For Blood In The Netflix Spin-Off Series

Vikings are so in these days, people. Not only has indie film fan favorite (say that five times fast) Robert Eggers chosen this epic subject for his next film, "The Northman," Netflix is always attempting to capitalize on even the faintest whiff of a trend, which likely explains their interest in reviving the History Channel "Vikings" series with a brand-new spin-off series. Sure, you might think that Henry Cavill's "The Witcher" would be enough to satisfy the fantasy cravings of eager subscribers, but fans will need to be somewhat patient as they wait for the next season to arrive. In the meantime, "Vikings: Valhalla" looks set to fill that niche for action, angst, and brooding main characters bent on revenge.

"Valhalla" takes place a century after the events of the original series, bringing several legends of Norse myth on a collision course with England at large. Our newest look at the spin-off show puts classic figures like Leif Erikson, Freydis, Harald Hardrada, and the Norman King William the Conqueror at the center of the bloody and frenetic action. Oh, and somebody should probably light a candle for the London Bridge. Anyone even vaguely familiar with the children's song likely knows what happens next. Check out the explosive trailer below.