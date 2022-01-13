Squid Game Is The First Foreign-Language Nominee At The SAG Awards

After becoming the biggest show in Netflix history, the South Korean survival thriller "Squid Game" has continued to break down barriers and rethink the way the American award show qualification process functions in an era where streaming reigns supreme. The SAG Awards nominations for 2022 were revealed yesterday, with "Squid Game" nabbing a nomination for Outstanding Cast in a Drama. The show is against "Succession," "Yellowstone," "The Morning Show," and "The Handmaid's Tale," so while the competition is stiff, they could very well bring home a win. The ensemble was also nominated for stunt work and Lee Jung-jae (Seong Gi-hun / Player 456) and Jung Ho-yeon (Kang Sae-byeok / Player 067) were nominated for Best Actor and Actress in a Drama series, respectively.

Last week "Squid Game" brought home three Golden Globes including Best Television Drama, a Gotham Award win for Breakthrough series, and earned three Critics Choice Awards nominations. "Squid Game" was one of the most watched shows of the year, so it's not a surprise that the show was given so many nominations. However, the SAG nominations are especially historic as "Squid Game" is the first non-English-language series and first Korean series to nab a nomination. I mean this with no disrespect to any of the other nominees, but "Squid Game" can and should win.