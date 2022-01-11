To Catch A Thief Remake Will Star Gal Gadot

If you're not as familiar with Hitchcock's work, the original film starred a few of his favorite actors, Carey Grant and Grace Kelly, traipsing around the French Riviera and falling into the kind of frenzied, stress-driven love that Hitchcock did best. Between the old-timey kissing and beautiful vistas, "To Catch a Thief" served up a game of cat and mouse between two jewel thieves. While we can assume that Gadot will be stepping into Kelly's role as the heiress Frances, there's no word on who will play opposite of her in Grant's role. Hitchcock's version fully leans into the chemistry between Grant and Kelly, so if this adaptation is faithful, that casting means quite a bit. If Jones wants to mix it up, all bets are off.

This remake (or a long-gone version of it) started generating buzz in 2011 when screenwriter Josh Stolberg ("Jigsaw," "Piranha 3D") was set write and Neal Moritz was down to produce. That obviously didn't end up happening, and maybe it's for the best. At one point, Stolberg described his version of "To Catch a Thief" as "gadgety," which feels all sorts of wrong.

Remakes are hard; you want them to be different, but you don't want them to feel like a cheap echo of the original story. Hopefully, Gadot and Jones are able to strike a balance between to two, but between you and me, Hollywood would be a more interesting place if there was a moratorium on remakes, if only for a few years. Unfortunately, that's not the world we live in and nobody listens to me.