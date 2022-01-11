Scream Final Trailer: Revisit The Rules For Survival
Spooky Season may be long gone by now, but our entrance into the new year brings us closer and closer to the release of the horror legacy sequel with a reliably meta twist, "Scream." If it feels like Paramount has been throwing trailer after trailer at us for quite some time now, well, that's because they have. After months of anticipation, the very first trailer arrived back in October of 2021 and today brings us the "final" footage, bringing back Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott, David Arquette's Dewey Riley, and Courteney Cox's Gale Riley, along with a whole host of unlucky fresh faces who'll be facing the unstoppable killing spree of Ghostface for the very first time. As with the trailers released in the prior months, the seriousness of the threat from the past, the returning stars, and the wryly self-aware humor are all on display here, giving us even more thrills to look forward to as we count down the days until the film's arrival. Check out the new trailer below.
Scream Final Trailer
Man, Woodsboro just can't catch a break, huh? The final trailer for "Scream" pulls out all the stops, beginning with David Arquette's ominous narration as a grizzled and extremely traumatized Dewey Riley, laying out the "rules" when it comes to surviving unhinged serial killers with a tendency to wear schlocky Halloween masks and flowing black robes. You might not think one maniac with a knife would be all that hard to stop, but that's the best way to tell on yourself and reveal that you haven't actually watched a single "Scream" movie before. The original Wes Craven classic set the template for this delightfully silly (but no less blood-soaked) horror franchise and this latest entry keeps raising hopes that it will measure up to those heights.
Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, "Scream" has already garnered a healthy amount of early buzz through largely positive reactions, with many praising the sequel's hard-hitting action, its hilarious and clever commentary on modern horror franchises and the state of fandom these days, and much, much more. Those paying attention to the film's box office potential have even more reason to hope as well, as early tracking optimistically suggests a franchise-best tally come opening weekend. Only time will tell if the hype will live up to these expectations, and fans don't have much longer to wait. "Scream" slashes its way into theaters this Friday, January 14, 2022.
Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.