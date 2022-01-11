Scream Final Trailer: Revisit The Rules For Survival

Man, Woodsboro just can't catch a break, huh? The final trailer for "Scream" pulls out all the stops, beginning with David Arquette's ominous narration as a grizzled and extremely traumatized Dewey Riley, laying out the "rules" when it comes to surviving unhinged serial killers with a tendency to wear schlocky Halloween masks and flowing black robes. You might not think one maniac with a knife would be all that hard to stop, but that's the best way to tell on yourself and reveal that you haven't actually watched a single "Scream" movie before. The original Wes Craven classic set the template for this delightfully silly (but no less blood-soaked) horror franchise and this latest entry keeps raising hopes that it will measure up to those heights.

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, "Scream" has already garnered a healthy amount of early buzz through largely positive reactions, with many praising the sequel's hard-hitting action, its hilarious and clever commentary on modern horror franchises and the state of fandom these days, and much, much more. Those paying attention to the film's box office potential have even more reason to hope as well, as early tracking optimistically suggests a franchise-best tally come opening weekend. Only time will tell if the hype will live up to these expectations, and fans don't have much longer to wait. "Scream" slashes its way into theaters this Friday, January 14, 2022.

Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past.