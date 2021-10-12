Scream Trailer: Ghostface Is Back To Ask A New Generation If They Like Scary Movies

I suppose a question one must ask is, "Do we need another 'Scream' movie?" While I'll admit I'm a touch apprehensive about a new entry without the input of Wes Craven, I'm such a fan of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett's work that I'm more than willing to give this one a chance. I'm also mighty curious to see what happens now. "Scream 4," which I thought was pretty damn great and the best sequel in the series (sorry, "Scream 2" fans), served as a kind of legacy sequel – a film that was both sequel and reboot. Will this new "Scream" do the same, or try something new and different? We're going to have to wait to get the full answer.

""That pressure could just be crippling, but we have a really great script," said Bettinelli-Olpin. "I was trying to find a cool word for it, but we have a great script that is just undeniable and it does everything you want in a Scream movie, looking back and looking forward. I still remember when we went and sat down to read it for the first time, and it was a super secret thing to read this script that Jamie [James Vanderbilt] had written with Guy [Busick], who wrote Ready or Not...They created something new. So to be able to do that, moving forward is just so exciting and to have all of the legacy cast involved and all of their input, and to be getting all the stories from everybody that worked with Wes, it's just really been a once-in-a-lifetime experience."

"Scream" opens on January 14, 2022.