Scream Early Buzz: The Fifth Film Is A Bloody Good Time

"Everybody dies but us. We get to carry on and plan the sequel. 'Cause let's face it, baby, these days, you've gotta have a sequel!" The latest entry in the decades-spanning "Scream" franchise is upon us, and the early buzz is rolling in on social media.

In 1996, Miramax picked up Kevin Williamson's script for a cheeky slasher titled "Scary Movie," which would later become "Scream" after Wes Craven signed on to direct. Telling the tale of a young woman who becomes the target of a ghost-faced killer, the movie made a splash with its meta approach to a tired subgenre. Just one year before, the "Halloween" franchise would get its sixth entry and a year before that saw a "New Nightmare" for Freddy Krueger; another year before that, Jason Voorhees would go straight to Hell. Perhaps the greatest success of "Scream" is its ability to interrogate the slasher film while also functioning as one, a feat achieved by each of its subsequent three sequels.

Now, a fifth contribution to the Woodsboro saga comes by way of the terribly titled, "Scream," or "5cream" if you're feeling froggy. Now, twenty-five years after a handful of brutal murders rocked Woodsboro, California, a new killer puts on the Ghostface mask and slices and dices their way through a new crop of victims, revealing the town's darkest secrets and (as this franchise often does) forcing a reckoning with the past. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the film is the first in the series since Wes Craven's death in 2015 and sees the return of franchise legacy characters Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) for another dance with death.

Today, social media reactions are coming in as film critics got an early look at the film. Here's what they're saying about "Scream."