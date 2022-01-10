Warner Bros. Has No Plans To Move The Batman Just Yet

The pandemic rages on, and I'm very tempted to use a certain quote about getting out and being pulled back in. Every time we think things are getting better, we get a new variant (I blame Loki), people refuse to wear masks, or something else awful happens. I don't need to remind you, I'm sure. One thing the pandemic has done is goof up all the movie releases, and mess with the ones that are out there. For instance, it was recently announced that Pixar's "Turning Red" is going straight to Disney+, and "Morbius" had its release date moved yet again.

The Warner Bros. 2021 slate including "The Matrix Resurrections" and "Dune" premiered both in theaters and to stream on HBO Max at the very same time (for the first 31 days, at least), and there were certainly some issues. "The Batman" starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves is probably the most anticipated title coming out of the studio this year, and it's been scheduled to go into theaters only for a 45-day window beginning on March 4, 2022. For now, at least, it appears that this is still the case, despite the Omicron variant surge that is overwhelming hospitals, messing with flights, and causing shakeups just about everywhere.

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar did an interview with Puck News (via Variety) and said of the release date, "We're certainly paying attention to everything going on with Omicron. We feel good about the date right now. We're gonna watch it day by day."