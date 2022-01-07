Apartment 7A: New Horror Film From The Director Of Relic Will Star Ozark's Julia Garner

Those who have seen Jim Mickle's cannibal horror remake "We Are What We Are" or Sean Durkin's cult-focused thriller "Martha Marcy May Marlene" are already familiar with actor Julia Garner, but if not, she should be on everyone's radar. Her performance as Ruth Langmore in the Netflix crime series "Ozark" has earned her two Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series, and as the show enters its fourth and final season, Garner already has a gig lined up.

Deadline reports that Garner is attached in the lead role for Paramount Players' "Apartment 7A," described as a psychological thriller. Natalie Erika James, who directed one of the finest horror films of 2020 with her debut feature, "Relic," is set to helm the film. James co-wrote the script with Christian White based on a draft by Skylar James. Previously, White co-wrote "Relic," James' previous short film "Creswick," and the Netflix series "Clickbait."

John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via their Sunday Night label, which previously handled the "A Quiet Place" movies (another Paramount collaboration). Alexa Ginsburg is overseeing the production for Sunday Night, who produces along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form, and Brad Fuller via Platinum Dunes. Dunes worked on the "Quiet Place" films, and, in addition to their early aughts horror revivals with New Line Cinema ("The Texas Chainsaw Massacre," "Friday the 13th"), backed the "Purge" franchise films. Alex Ginno is overseeing the project for Platinum Dunes.