Ozark Season 4 Part 1 Trailer: The Byrdes Are Back And Deadlier Than Ever

The last time we checked in with the Byrdes, they were covered in blood — two years later, nothing much has changed. Season 4 of "Ozark" is picking up where the last left off, with our favorite suburban power couple threatening former allies and preparing for all-out war alongside a Mexican drug cartel. The more things change, the more they stay the same.

As usual, "Ozark" has completely upended the status quo: this time around, Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) are reeling in the wake of Helen Pierce's (Janet McTeer) death and struggling to figure out their next move. Turns out that laundering money for a Mexican drug cartel isn't a great long-term career path and deadly consequences loom on the horizon unless they can manage to deliver on his every impossible request. And what does cartel leader Omar Navarro (Felix Solis) want this time? Oh nothing much, just a teeny tiny immunity deal with the U.S. government. And to make matters worse, this is the request that sets "Ozark" on course for its final season, as the gripping drama comes to a close in just 14 episodes.

Because we must be tortured with the virtue of patience, Netflix has decided to split the supersized season into two halves — two weeks from now the first seven episodes will premiere to the streamer, and later in the year, the final seven will follow. Does anyone else see a cliffhanger on the horizon, or is it just me? No matter, that's a problem for future us! For now, we finally have the first trailer for part 1 of "Ozark" season 4.