Temuera Morrison Teases A Major Surprise In The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 7

Chalk it up to being a victim of one's own success. Although the overall success of the movies speak for themselves, "Star Wars" is rapidly expanding its empire to Disney+ streaming shows and that, inevitably, comes with a few bumps along the way. "The Mandalorian" mostly avoided any of those major obstacles, achieving instant popularity through the fun dynamic between Pedro Pascal's brooding, too-cool-for-school Din Djarin and the adorable (verging on too cute) Baby Yoda. "The Book of Boba Fett" is currently attempting to make lightning strike twice by telling a new story with Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and his takeover of Jabba the Hutt's criminal organization alongside Ming-Na Wen's Fennec Shand. Though it'd be a mistake to write anything off so soon in the series, it's also clear that Lucasfilm's second streaming service is rather more subdued than its first one — again, at least in the early going. Disney has the viewership numbers to back up the show's performance so far, but some instances of grumbling among its audience may indicate a fickle fanbase running out of patience a bit.

So how do you turn that potential narrative around before it even starts? Well, have the star of the show tease some big surprises to come in the weeks ahead, of course! Temuera Morrison is a pro's pro, making his introduction in the "Star Wars" franchise when George Lucas first cast him as Jango Fett in 2002's "Attack of the Clones." By now, the Māori actor knows how to talk the talk and walk the walk when it comes to marketing, so it's safe to say he knows exactly what he's doing when he makes the fairly obvious statement that fans won't want to miss episode 7 of "The Book of Boba Fett," the season finale. In other words, hang tight. If anyone thinks the series has gotten off to somewhat of a slow start, it seems you can rest assured that the action will pick up in no time.