Boba Fett Is Now Much More Intimidating Without The Helmet

Boba Fett's helmet is intimidating as hell on its own, so to match the power of the iconography, Fett's fleshy face has to be just as capable of striking terror into the hearts of his enemies. Fortunately, Temuera Morrison is just the guy to do it.

This version of Boba Fett is bald, weathered, and boasting non-existent eyebrows, which only adds to the intensity of Morrison's acting. When he furrows his brows in disgust, his entire face shape changes due to the lack of hair. Now that I'm not so distracted by Boba Fett's sun damage the way I was last week, I couldn't help but notice that when he's screaming intimidatingly, the whites of his eyes and teeth pop out like a shrouded wild animal hunting its prey.

Disney+

Due to the actor's history of animated reactions and the fact he's 61 years old, the years also live on his face. Boba Fett survived being digested by the Sarlacc in the Great Pit of Carkoon, and his face should show it. All of his emotions feel 10x more intense because they've been embedded in his skin as lines and folds, almost like a warning sign that reads "Do not f*** with me."

Boba Fett is still and will always be cool as hell with the helmet on, but everyone on Tatooine better understand that if they're on the receiving end of Boba Fett's wild-eyed expression, it may very well be the last thing they ever see.