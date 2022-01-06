Superhero Bits: Marvel Oscar Campaigns, Wonder Woman 3 Update & More

Sebastian Stan has been Bucky Barnes for more than a decade in the MCU, and he got some proper time to shine in last year's "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier." Speaking with Comicbook.com while promoting his new movie "The 355," the actor revealed that he has no idea when he's going to suit up as Bucky again.

"I don't, I really don't. I haven't known that for ten plus years, I always am very happy when I get to live another day, hopefully before I get too old. We'll see, anything is possible."

It's no secret that Marvel Studios likes to keep things, well, secretive, so Stan may well be telling the truth here. The fact remains that, even if he did know something we don't know, he probably couldn't tell us anyway. But if we're going with Vegas odds, look for him to turn up in "Captain America 4" alongside Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson.