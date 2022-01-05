Daily Podcast: The Book Of Boba Fett Spoiler Discussion – Episode 2 'The Tribes Of Tatooine'
On the January 5, 2022 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by editor Brad Oman and Star Wars expert Bryan Young to have a spoiler discussion about "The Book of Boba Fett" episode 2, "The Tribes of Tatooine."
Opening Banter:
In The Spoiler Room: The Book of Boba Fett Episode 2 "The Tribes of Tatooine"
- Feedback
The robot dogs.
Sam Witwer voiced the Rodian prisoner.
Jabba's palace shot was repurposed: The shot of the hallway 37 seconds into Chapter 1 is a zoomed still frame of Luke's entrance into Jabba's Palace with smoke added and a pan across the frame.
Nathan C writes in: "Remember in chapter 9 of Mandalorian when Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) had drunk that coconut looking thing? I think it's that. I know that Cobb Vanth made it look disgusting whereas Boba Fett drank it like normal water. Boba is also desperate for water."
Baz McAlister pointed out: Out of the top-billed cast of five in that first ep, the youngest is 47 (Matt Berry). The rest are late 50s/early 60s. And two non-American born POC.
Alexandria from California: So in the scene in the street when Boba and Fennec are surrounded by the people with shields, Boba and Fennec are getting pretty heavily beat up until the Gamorrean Guards show up. I kept wondering during the scene why Boba wouldn't use his jet pack to get out of the ring of shields. Do you think there is a reason for this?"
DR-MR
How did Bib Fortuna and Max Rebo escape the destruction of Jabba's barge? Pablo Hidalgo explains "There's always been a certain amount of time between when first deck gun blast and the final explosion otherwise the good guys wouldn't have escaped either. In the '90s EU books there are plenty of survivors, including Max Rebo, Bossk and Bib Fortuna, so it's not a new idea. I figured the second those shutters close on Jabba's lounge and everyone runs away screaming (leaving Leia alone to strangle him), all those folks were running *somewhere*... Whiphids and children first."
Jakob, Anders and David from Sweden: Regarding the theme song. Ludwig Göransson seems to be heavily inspired by this song "The Mattis and Borka song" from the 1984 swedish children's fantasy movie "Ronia, the Robber's Daughter". Growing up in Sweden in the 80s he most definitely saw this, but I wonder if he acquired the rights for it, or if he just copied it. Slashfilm wrote an article about this.
Chris: Would have been cool if the storm trooper in the Sarlacc pit was a Clone Trooper, half devoured after decades, but still alive. Boba takes the Clone's helmet off to get access to his gear, looks into his eyes and finishes him off as a mercy kill.
Some people have complained about Jango's helmet clearly being empty, well, actor Daniel Logan pointed out on twitter that you can actually see the shadow of the decapitated head in the movie flying away from the helmet.
Joseph Scrimshaw from Force Center points out that the three main Tusken Raiders in chapter one are the young boy, the warrior, the leader, two roles Boba Fett has played in his life and critically a role he wants to have in the future. The leader sips the water, which is everything on this planet, it's life and the economy, it's a power for the leader to take or give.
- Does The Boba Fett Show Have A Boba Fett Problem?
I absolutely love that Boba Fett isn't coming into his new role as crime boss just slaughtering everybody left and right, but I'm kind of perplexed as to why he was portrayed as being so kind-hearted in these post-"Return of the Jedi" flashbacks. Even Mando has to go from ruthless bounty hunter only interested in upgrading his armor to big-hearted adopted daddy to Baby Yoda. That's a significant arc. What is Boba Fett's arc going to be? He goes from guy who doesn't want to fight to ... guy who doesn't want to fight? The only thing I can see happening that gives Fett any kind of growth at all is a darker path than I expect to see from a Disney+ "Star Wars" show. It feels like the only way the character changes at all is if he gets more ruthless, not more kind. That's the Michael Corleone from "The Godfather" route or Walter White from "Breaking Bad" path. Would Disney go that far? I doubt it, but who knows?
- Brief reactions
- Breakdown
Speculation
