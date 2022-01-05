Daily Podcast: The Book Of Boba Fett Spoiler Discussion – Episode 2 'The Tribes Of Tatooine'

The robot dogs.

Sam Witwer voiced the Rodian prisoner.

Jabba's palace shot was repurposed: The shot of the hallway 37 seconds into Chapter 1 is a zoomed still frame of Luke's entrance into Jabba's Palace with smoke added and a pan across the frame.

Nathan C writes in: "Remember in chapter 9 of Mandalorian when Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant) had drunk that coconut looking thing? I think it's that. I know that Cobb Vanth made it look disgusting whereas Boba Fett drank it like normal water. Boba is also desperate for water."

Baz McAlister pointed out: Out of the top-billed cast of five in that first ep, the youngest is 47 (Matt Berry). The rest are late 50s/early 60s. And two non-American born POC.

Alexandria from California: So in the scene in the street when Boba and Fennec are surrounded by the people with shields, Boba and Fennec are getting pretty heavily beat up until the Gamorrean Guards show up. I kept wondering during the scene why Boba wouldn't use his jet pack to get out of the ring of shields. Do you think there is a reason for this?"

DR-MR

How did Bib Fortuna and Max Rebo escape the destruction of Jabba's barge? Pablo Hidalgo explains "There's always been a certain amount of time between when first deck gun blast and the final explosion otherwise the good guys wouldn't have escaped either. In the '90s EU books there are plenty of survivors, including Max Rebo, Bossk and Bib Fortuna, so it's not a new idea. I figured the second those shutters close on Jabba's lounge and everyone runs away screaming (leaving Leia alone to strangle him), all those folks were running *somewhere*... Whiphids and children first."

Jakob, Anders and David from Sweden: Regarding the theme song. Ludwig Göransson seems to be heavily inspired by this song "The Mattis and Borka song" from the 1984 swedish children's fantasy movie "Ronia, the Robber's Daughter". Growing up in Sweden in the 80s he most definitely saw this, but I wonder if he acquired the rights for it, or if he just copied it. Slashfilm wrote an article about this.