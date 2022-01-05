Here's All The Concept Art From The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 2

"Star Wars" has always defined itself in large part by its space-Western trappings, a core aspect of the franchise's identity that "The Mandalorian" and now "The Book of Boba Fett" have embraced even more tightly. As fans of the genre know, Westerns come loaded with a whole set of time-honored tropes and traditions that "Star Wars" has deftly integrated into its adventures in a galaxy far, far away. This time, episode 2 of "The Book of Boba Fett" puts its own spin on the classic tale of robbing — in this case, stopping — a deadly train that periodically attacks the Tuskens along its route. To do this, Boba gets to work teaching the clan how to even the playing field a bit with the use of technology. This first piece of concept art evokes the training montage early in the episode, with the Tuskens learning to leap from one speeder bike to another.

Lucasfilm

All that jumping practice comes in handy during the actual raid on the train (or "long speeder," according to the Tuskens), as seen here. The train itself is a stunning piece of design work, feeling perfectly of a piece with the planet's overall aesthetic and cleverly incorporating certain elements (like that jet engine mounted on top, which appears as if it were pulled from an old pod racer) directly into the actual action. The set piece is far and away the highlight of either episode so far, finally delivering on the action that fans have been craving.

As befitting the main action of the episode, this image feels downright evocative of something straight out of "Mad Max." Nothing could ever hope to match the stunt work and CGI-fueled mayhem of that franchise (especially the chase sequences in "Fury Road"), but episode 2 does a solid job of bringing at least some aspects of that tone and energy to "Star Wars." After watching Boba and the Tuskens cooperating with one another on the way to achieving the same goal, it feels rewarding when the Tuskens make it onto the speeding vehicle and handle themselves well.

How's that for a before/after comparison? Amazing what one tribe, a bounty hunter, and a couple of speeder bikes can do to a crime syndicate's shady spice-running business. Boba and the Tuskens make short work of the train, further earning their admiration and gratitude.