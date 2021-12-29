Here's All The Outstanding Concept Art From The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 1 Credits

Our concept art begins with the first flashback to the aftermath of "Return of the Jedi." After burning the Sarlacc to a crisp, Boba Fett digs his way out of the creature's digestive system and rises out of the Tatooine desert amidst the remains of Jabba the Hutt's sail barge. Though he's smoking a little bit, Boba Fett doesn't look quite as damaged as he does in the actual scene. But things are about to get worse for him anyway.

After rising out of the Sarlaac, the bounty hunter doesn't have the strength to go any further. That's unfortunate, because it results in Boba Fett losing his armor to some Jawas who have come to scavenge what's left of the wreckage of Jabba's sail barge. That leaves him in nothing but a jumpsuit when he's picked up by Tusken Raiders. Unfortunately, they're not there to help him. Instead, they drag him across the desert like a prisoner.

Boba Fett is brought to a Tusken Raider village, but this one looks a little different from the one we previously saw in "Attack of the Clones." Instead of living in huts, this group of Tusken Raiders has tents. But the one thing they do have in common with the Tuskens from "Attack of the Clones" are the animals they keep. In this case, they have a snarling massiff tasked with keeping an eye on Boba Fett and a Rodian prisoner. It's interesting to note that the Rodian in this concept art looks much more like a ripped warrior than an everyman.

Speaking of differences between the concept art and what we see in the actual episode, it looks like Boba Fett almost got a more formal opportunity to prove himself in combat. Though he is given a chance to prove his worth against a Tusken Raider, this concept art makes it look like there was more of a ritual surrounding the battle, complete with fires roaring nearby and a larger group of onlookers.