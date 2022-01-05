The Book Of Boba Fett Episode 2 Features Yet Another Robert Rodriguez Cameo

Mos Espa's mayor, Mok Shaiz, was notably absent in "Stranger in a Strange Land." Rather, he sent his majordomo to greet Boba in his place and welcome him as the new Daimyo. What's more, Shaiz skipped over paying tribute to Boba and had his majordomo request that Boba pay tribute to him instead, no doubt with the intent of establishing the pecking order on Tatooine. Boba, as you can imagine, didn't take kindly to that and, upon learning that Shaiz had (allegedly) sent the Order of the Night Wind assassins who tried to kill him in the show's first episode, decided it was time for a face-to-face meeting in episode 2, "The Tribes of Tatooine."

As it turns out, Rodriguez is credited for playing Shaiz in the episode — not that you would be able to guess that, given that Shaiz is a male Ithorian: a non-human-like species whose members are derogatorily referred to as "hammerheads" by others based on their appearance. However, unlike Dokk Strassi, there's a strong chance Shaiz will return in future episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett," making this more than just another cameo for Rodriguez. It seems he wanted to get in on the fun of making Boba's life harder in more ways than one.

"The Book of Boba Fett" episodes 1 and 2 are now streaming on Disney+.