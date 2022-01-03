Superhero Bits: New Spider-Man: No Way Home Clip, The Batman Toys Look Rough & More

Ever since the release of "Spider-Man: No Way Home," there is been renewed interest in Andrew Garfield's take on Peter Parker, and calls to make "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" happen. Honestly, Sony has reason to think more of Garfield as Spidey might be a good idea, but nothing is official yet. However, Garfield's stunt double William Spencer has been engaging with some fans on social media recently, and one exchange (seen above) caused a bit of confusion.

As we can see, Spencer replied to a fan with gratitude, and that fan took it to mean that "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" is happening. That is not at all the case, and Spencer had to go to Instagram to clarify the situation. Don't get too excited just yet, Garfield stans. But if I were a betting man, I'd put money down that says we haven't seen the last of him in the suit just yet.