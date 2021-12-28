Jessica Henwick Would Be Down To Return As Colleen Wing: 'Never Say Never'

There's always been some question about whether Netflix's Marvel shows were canonical within the MCU or not since the movies largely ignored the shows. Yet characters from the Netflix side of Marvel have been making a comeback in the MCU as of late, and if this is news to you, then you might want to stop reading because we're about to touch on some spoilers.

In "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Charlie Cox makes his return as Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil. Just days after the film hit U.S. theaters, Vincent D'Onofrio made his full-fledged return as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the season finale of "Hawkeye" on Disney+. This would seemingly lay a precedent for more of Marvel's street-level heroes and villains to make a comeback in the future, crossing over from Netflix to Disney+ or even to the big screen.

Henwick already had a chance to join the MCU on the big screen in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." She was reportedly up for the role of Shang-Chi's sister, Xu Xialing, but in what she described as "a red-pill/blue-pill moment," she had to choose between auditioning for that role and following her "Defenders" co-star Carrie-Anne Moss into the Matrix. In this case, the MCU would appear to take the place of "wonderland" in that old "Matrix" quote, "You take the red pill, you stay in wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."

Or maybe it's the other way around? Even if you don't share the enthusiasm of its loudest proponents on social media, there's no denying that "The Matrix Resurrections" has catapulted Henwick to a new level of attention. Iron Fist himself was the least popular hero of Marvel's Netflix shows, so if they're going to bring back any more of those heroes, they could do a whole lot worse than Colleen Wing.