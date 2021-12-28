Jessica Henwick Would Be Down To Return As Colleen Wing: 'Never Say Never'
Could the Marvel Cinematic Universe see Colleen Wing return in the future? The door is open to that, as far as actress Jessica Henwick is concerned.
Henwick can currently be seen in theaters and on HBO Max in "The Matrix Resurrections." The film has provoked a mixed reaction overall, but one aspect that I've yet to hear anyone say anything bad about is Henwick. Of course, by saying that, I automatically risk jinxing it and incurring the wrath of the film's fiercest detractors, but let's just roll with it and say Henwick is one of the best things about the movie. She already has a history with three of the most popular franchises in recent history: "Star Wars," "Game of Thrones," and Marvel. Apparently, all she needed to stand out was some blue hair and rebel-cool "Matrix" shades.
In "The Force Awakens," Henwick played an X-wing fighter pilot, and on "Game of Thrones," she played one of the Sand Snakes. However, it's her role as Wing on Netflix's "Iron Fist" that has people talking now. Henwick told ComicBook.com's Marvel podcast, "Phase Zero – MCU:"
"I mean, look, the way we left Iron Fist, Colleen has the power, and she's in a really good place. I would love to revisit her. That character meant a lot to me and really changed my life, and I would love to revisit her one day. But it would really have to be the right place and the right time and the right script. But never say never."
"You Take the Red Pill, You Stay in [the MCU] ..."
There's always been some question about whether Netflix's Marvel shows were canonical within the MCU or not since the movies largely ignored the shows. Yet characters from the Netflix side of Marvel have been making a comeback in the MCU as of late, and if this is news to you, then you might want to stop reading because we're about to touch on some spoilers.
In "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Charlie Cox makes his return as Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil. Just days after the film hit U.S. theaters, Vincent D'Onofrio made his full-fledged return as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the season finale of "Hawkeye" on Disney+. This would seemingly lay a precedent for more of Marvel's street-level heroes and villains to make a comeback in the future, crossing over from Netflix to Disney+ or even to the big screen.
Henwick already had a chance to join the MCU on the big screen in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings." She was reportedly up for the role of Shang-Chi's sister, Xu Xialing, but in what she described as "a red-pill/blue-pill moment," she had to choose between auditioning for that role and following her "Defenders" co-star Carrie-Anne Moss into the Matrix. In this case, the MCU would appear to take the place of "wonderland" in that old "Matrix" quote, "You take the red pill, you stay in wonderland, and I show you how deep the rabbit hole goes."
Or maybe it's the other way around? Even if you don't share the enthusiasm of its loudest proponents on social media, there's no denying that "The Matrix Resurrections" has catapulted Henwick to a new level of attention. Iron Fist himself was the least popular hero of Marvel's Netflix shows, so if they're going to bring back any more of those heroes, they could do a whole lot worse than Colleen Wing.