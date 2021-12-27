Daily Podcast: Colin Trevorrow's Atlantis, The Book Of Boba Fett & Weekend Box Office
On the December 27, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film news writer Ryan Scott to discuss the latest film and TV news, including weekend box office, Colin Trevorrow's "Atlantis" movie, and "The Book of Boba Fett."
Opening Banter: Holiday check in.
In The News:
- Ryan: Spider-Man: No Way Home Crosses $1 Billion At The Box Office In Just 12 Days
-
Omicron spikes now slowing it down? Is this a good or bad thing?
-
- Ryan: Sing 2, Matrix Resurrections Are No Match For Spider-Man At The Box Office
-
If I had told you that they would release a 4th Matrix film and...
-
Should Sing have been released on streaming/VOD?
-
Who is the big loser of the weekend?
-
Smaller movies: Nightmare Alley and Licorice Pizza
-
- Peter (og Sandy): Colin Trevorrow On His Upcoming Atlantis Film: 'It's The Only Thing That Equals Dinosaurs For Me'
- Colin tells Empire: "For a generation right now to be able to enter a world that is not unlike their world — where their elders have basically gifted them a civilisation that is dying — I think it is the right moment for that story"
-
Previous versions of the Atlantis story have portrayed it as a ruined city plunged underwater by its citizens' hubris, this one is set on a lost continent in the Indian ocean, a "multicultural civilisation with its own advanced technology."
-
-
"I'm fascinated with it," he says. "It's the only thing that equals dinosaurs for me. I guess I tend to go back to the past. But, you know, it was the first time that we had technology. And it's at a time when we had other kinds of creatures that aren't around anymore There are just so many things about it that are fascinating to me. So yeah, I'm a deep nerd for it."
- Colin tells Empire: "For a generation right now to be able to enter a world that is not unlike their world — where their elders have basically gifted them a civilisation that is dying — I think it is the right moment for that story"
- Ryan (og Danielle): Who is Sophie Thatcher's Cool Biker Chick Character in Book of Boba Fett? Let's Speculate Wildly!
-
Peter talks about "Yellowjackets"
-
All the trailers are the first half of episode 1
-
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
-
You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
-
/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
-
You can subscribe to /Film Daily on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
-
Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
-
Please rate and review the podcast on Apple Podcasts, tell your friends and spread the word!
-
Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.