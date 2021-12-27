Daily Podcast: Colin Trevorrow's Atlantis, The Book Of Boba Fett & Weekend Box Office

Previous versions of the Atlantis story have portrayed it as a ruined city plunged underwater by its citizens' hubris, this one is set on a lost continent in the Indian ocean, a "multicultural civilisation with its own advanced technology."

"I'm fascinated with it," he says. "It's the only thing that equals dinosaurs for me. I guess I tend to go back to the past. But, you know, it was the first time that we had technology. And it's at a time when we had other kinds of creatures that aren't around anymore There are just so many things about it that are fascinating to me. So yeah, I'm a deep nerd for it."