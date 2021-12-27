Ghostbusters: Afterlife Brings The Nostalgia Home On Blu-Ray And DVD In February
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" is still kicking around in theaters, landing just outside of the top 10 movies on the box office charts. In fact, the movie has just passed the $120 million mark as of this past holiday weekend, a commendable amount considering the state of things as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Sure, it's nothing compared to the "Spider-Man: No Way Home" box office dominance, but it's not bad for a franchise that has been dead for decades, with the exception of the 2016 reboot.
If you haven't been able to catch "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" on the big screen, you'll soon be able to watch it from the comfort of your own home. Jason Reitman's nostalgic sequel is arriving on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD in February, and it will be arriving even earlier on digital, just after the New Year. Find out everything you need to know about the "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" home video release below.
Ghostbusters: Afterlife 4K UHD and Blu-ray Release Date
"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" arrives on digital starting on January 4, 2022. Nearly one month later, you'll be able to grab the sequel on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, starting on February 1. The movie will come with plenty of special features, including one that reveals many of the Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the movie. As for the deleted scenes, it appears there's only one that's included, which is a bit of a bummer.
Here's the rundown of all the special features included:
- We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed
- Ghostbusters: A Look Back
- A Look Ahead
- Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life
- The Gearhead's Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets
- Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife
- Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?
- Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Perhaps the most intriguing special featured listed is "A Look Ahead," which would seem to indicate there will be some kind of tease for what the future of the "Ghostbusters" franchise will hold. There hasn't been any announcement regarding a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," but the film's post-credits scene certainly hinted at the possibility of the supernatural exterminators making some kind of comeback in New York City.
Perhaps there are other ways the "Ghostbusters" franchise will expand. Not too long ago, there was an animated "Ghostbusters" movie in development, but we haven't heard anything about it in some time. At one time, there was talk of a "Ghostbusters" spin-off coming out of the 2016 reboot that would have involved "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony & Joe Russo, but again, there have been no updates on that front. The Ghost Corps. production banner is likely keen on capitalizing on the revival of the "Ghostbusters" name, so something has to be in the works, right? We'll just have to wait and see what's going on.