Ghostbusters: Afterlife Brings The Nostalgia Home On Blu-Ray And DVD In February

"Ghostbusters: Afterlife" arrives on digital starting on January 4, 2022. Nearly one month later, you'll be able to grab the sequel on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD, starting on February 1. The movie will come with plenty of special features, including one that reveals many of the Easter eggs sprinkled throughout the movie. As for the deleted scenes, it appears there's only one that's included, which is a bit of a bummer.

Here's the rundown of all the special features included:

We Got One! Easter Eggs Revealed

Ghostbusters: A Look Back

A Look Ahead

Bringing Ecto-1 Back to Life

The Gearhead's Guide to Ghostbusters Gadgets

Special Effects: The Ghosts of Afterlife

Deleted Scene: Is It Ever Too Late?

Summoning the Spirit: Making Ghostbusters: Afterlife

Perhaps the most intriguing special featured listed is "A Look Ahead," which would seem to indicate there will be some kind of tease for what the future of the "Ghostbusters" franchise will hold. There hasn't been any announcement regarding a sequel to "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," but the film's post-credits scene certainly hinted at the possibility of the supernatural exterminators making some kind of comeback in New York City.

Perhaps there are other ways the "Ghostbusters" franchise will expand. Not too long ago, there was an animated "Ghostbusters" movie in development, but we haven't heard anything about it in some time. At one time, there was talk of a "Ghostbusters" spin-off coming out of the 2016 reboot that would have involved "Avengers: Endgame" directors Anthony & Joe Russo, but again, there have been no updates on that front. The Ghost Corps. production banner is likely keen on capitalizing on the revival of the "Ghostbusters" name, so something has to be in the works, right? We'll just have to wait and see what's going on.