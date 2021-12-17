Black And White Version Of Nightmare Alley Coming To Theaters

In the tradition of recent Oscar nominees for Best Picture like "Mad Max: Fury Road" and "Parasite," Guillermo del Toro has put together a black-and-white version of his new film, "Nightmare Alley." Whereas "Fury Road" billed its black-and-white version as the "Black and Chrome Edition," "Nightmare Alley" is calling its desaturated version "Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light."

The regular, color version of "Nightmare Alley" moves from the back alley into theaters nationwide this weekend. We reported earlier this month that there was a black-and-white cut of the film gestating, and now Variety confirms that "Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light" will "screen in select theaters across Los Angeles in January of 2022."

Even if you don't live in L.A., I'm willing to bet that you'll be able to see "Vision in Darkness and Light" at home eventually. The black-and-white versions of "Parasite" and "Fury Road" are both available as iTunes Extras, for instance.

Quentin Tarantino's New Beverly Cinema is one L.A. venue that will be showing "Vision in Darkness and Light" on January 15 and 16, 2022. At the AMC Grove and The Landmark theaters, it will be showing from January 14 to 20, 2022. It will also have a limited engagement at The Los Feliz Theater, American Cinematheque, from January 21 through 23, 2022.