Guillermo Del Toro Confirms There's A Black And White Cut Of Nightmare Alley

Guillermo del Toro has always displayed a keen eye for visuals, from his low-budget beginnings in the horror space to much larger projects such as "Crimson Peak" or "Pacific Rim." "Nightmare Alley" may very well prove to be the very height of his work in this regard. Del Toro, ever a student of his craft, ended up filming this movie as close as possible to the noir films he group up with. Black and white has always been an integral aspect of these types of movies and del Toro confirmed to IndieWire that a specific cut for "Nightmare Alley" that accommodates for this viewing experience does, in fact, exist, which he "hopes can be seen." By his own account, it wasn't as simple as merely flipping a few switches in the editing room:

"There is a version of the movie [in black and white] which I hope can be seen. It's not a movie where you turn the color off. The movie is almost like a serigraph in black and white that then has another layer of color. If you saw the movie in black and white, it's not like you just turned the color off. It looks exactly like a movie from the 1940s in a way that is astounding."

To state the obvious, we're very much inclined to take del Toro at his word on this. His exact wording doesn't seem to indicate any solid plans to actually make this version available to the public at the moment, but hopefully a future home release on Blu-ray would include this feature in the same way that George Miller's "Black and Chrome" cut of "Mad Max: Fury Road" did. For his part, del Toro goes on to explain a little of his technical approach in terms of the color of "Nightmare Alley," saying, "I was production assistant in a movie with Gabriel Figueroa, who was the greatest Mexican cinematographer. He had a great kinship with Gregg Toland, they were good friends. He said to me when you art direct for black and white, you use the greens and the reds and the golds to give the mid-tones to do all the grey color. We decided to take that palette [on 'Nightmare Alley']."

"Nightmare Alley" comes to theaters on December 17, 2021.