Nightmare Alley Featurette: Guillermo Del Toro Goes Noir With A Starry Cast

Step right up and behold one of the unexplained mysteries of the universe: Guillermo del Toro's "Nightmare Alley." The movie's world premiere in New York and L.A. is this week, but the general public will have to wait a little longer to see it. "Nightmare Alley" was originally scheduled for release on December 3, 2021, but it has since been pushed back two weeks. In the meantime, if you wish Noirvember had never ended, you can sit in on the carnival sideshow of a featurette exploring the film's neo-noir vision.

As del Toro himself puts it, "Nightmare Alley is a look and a very specific strand of the underbelly of America. It is the flip side of the American dream." The film stars Bradley Cooper as Stan Carlisle, a mentalist who fools people (or gets them to fool themselves) onstage at a carnival. The source material for "Nightmare Alley" is William Lindsay Gresham's 1946 novel, which, in turn, became a 1947 film adaptation starring Tyrone Power as Carlisle.

In this version, Cate Blanchett plays Dr. Lilith Ritter, a psychiatrist who looks to be the femme fatale of the piece. If you're not averse to hearing actors heap effusive praise on their director, then check out the featurette below, where you can hear Blanchett weigh in on del Toro's update of "Nightmare Alley," along with some of her co-stars, such as Willem Dafoe (cast to perfection as a carnival barker), David Strathairn, Ron Perlman, and Richard Jenkins.