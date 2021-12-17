Daily Podcast: Spider-Man: No Way Home Spoiler Discussion
On the December 17, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editorial director Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film editor Brad Oman to have a spoiler discussion about "Spider-Man: No Way Home."
Opening Banter:
In The News:
In The Spoiler Room::
- Brief reactions
-
Thoughts on the last two movies
-
Thoughts on this film
-
- Spoilers follow...
-
The lawyer
- The villains
-
Does curing Green Goblin mess up Sam Raimi's Spider-man sequels?
-
-
The Spider-Men
-
Is this their swan song?
-
-
Aunt May
- Peter Parker's identity
-
What does this mean for the next movie(s)
-
NYC apartment, not moving to Boston?
-
Is Spider-Man no longer part of the avengers?
-
- Venom
-
Will Tom Hardy's Venom ever come face to face with Tom Holland's Spiderman?
-
Does this open the door for a new MCU venom?
-
Is there a plot hole in this credits scene?
-
-
Brad: Spider-Man: No Way Home Credits Scene Explained: Well, That Didn't Last Very Long
-
- Multiverse of Madness
-
Strange Supreme?
-
Gargantos – squid creature
-
Wanda confirmed as bad guy?
-
Westview
-
Trailers as end credits
-
-
-
Also mentioned:
-
-
-
-
-
-
