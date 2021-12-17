Spider-Man: No Way Home Swings In With Heroic $50 Million Thursday Preview Box Office

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is here not only to save the Marvel multiverse, but to save the box office as well. Indeed, it had been quite apparent for weeks that anticipation on the part of moviegoers for this one was big — and not just by pandemic standards. Now, with the Thursday preview numbers coming in, it's clear that this is going to be the biggest blockbuster we have seen in a very, very long time.

According to Variety, director Jon Watts' "No Way Home" earned a super-heroic $50 million in Thursday night previews. That is more than many major blockbusters made during the entirety of their opening weekends this year, just to provide some context. This is massive. It is the third-highest preview number ever recorded, behind only "Avengers: Endgame" ($60 million) and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" ($57 million). It's also worth pointing out that "Endgame" opened to an all-time record $357 million following that preview, and "The Force Awakens" pulled in just shy of $248 million, good for the third-best ever.

Right now, the third solo "Spider-Man" flick starring Tom Holland as Peter Parker is expected to pull in, on the low-end, $150 million, with $180 million at the top-end of current predictions. That being said, given the insanely strong preview numbers, if that holds throughout the whole weekend, we could (and I stress could) be looking at a $200 million opening. Considering that the biggest opening weekend of the pandemic era was $90 million, posted by "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," that would be utterly insane.