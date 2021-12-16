M. Night Shyamalan's Knock At The Cabin Will NOT Be Shot In One Long Take [Updated]

While the JoBlo reveal doesn't give much more information or even a full quote from the director, it is an exciting tidbit of news. Shyamalan has used long takes in his work before, most notably in "Signs," where he used long single-shot sequences to build a sense of dread. Over the years, he's experimented with numerous cinematic devices, including his infamous twist endings, using color for thematic understanding, and even telling multiple stories at the same time through the use of cuts. He understands the way that the camera can sometimes represent the audience, and could do some incredible things with a true single-shot film.

Of course, the biggest hurdle with an idea this audacious is planning. Every single moment during filming must be perfectly timed, because there are no second chances. A ruined take means starting from the beginning, which could be hours of work for nothing. There aren't many true single-shot movies in existence for this reason, though those that exist are stunning simply for what they've accomplished. (See: the 2015 film "Victoria.") Other films, like Sam Mendes' "1917," Alejandro G. Iñárritu's "Birdman," and Alfred Hitchcock's "Rope," are all edited to seem as if they are one shot, but careful cuts have been made and hidden throughout each.