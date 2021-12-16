Every Episode Of The Book Of Boba Fett Has 'Big Surprises' From The Star Wars Saga

The latest trailer for "The Book of Boba Fett" provided plenty of material for eager viewers to chew over and analyze, but there is apparently much more that we still haven't seen and likely won't until the episodes begin streaming on Disney+ later this month. In a profile with THR, filmmaker Robert Rodriguez and writer Dave Filoni explained how the unique storytelling opportunities in "The Book of Boba Fett" will allow this series to establish itself apart from its parent show. Naturally, the presence of the legendary bounty hunter "invites a whole world from the underworld in with him" in a way that Pedro Pascal's (mostly) faceless Mando could not. As Filoni tells it:

"Boba gives us a direct connection to the 'Star Wars' saga since he was involved in that story. This creates a nice crossover point for both classic characters and new characters. Much of 'The Mandalorian' was new, or had not been seen onscreen. Through Boba Fett, we can weave some of those characters and tales together using a character we know but don't know a lot about."

There are absolutely no lies detected in that last statement, as the popularity of Boba Fett's "character" (a word I use very loosely) has always stood in stark contrast to, well, how little we actually got to know him in the last two films of the Original Trilogy and, later on, his and his father Jango's appearance in "Attack of the Clones." "The Book of Boba Fett" will be our first real opportunity to dig deep into whatever layers the grizzled bounty hunter may have, but that's not the only source of entertainment value in the series. According to Rodriguez:

"Things turn up you don't expect, you see things we couldn't believe we got to do. Every episode has big surprises."

Personally, I'm not sure how badly I need "big surprises" from a Boba Fett spin-off show, as opposed to a change of pace that focuses on some low-stakes adventures set among Tatooine's criminal underworld. But we're at a point where every "Star Wars" movie or show needs to feel like a massive event to justify its own existence, for better or worse. Time will tell if "The Book of Boba Fett" can create its own identity. Expect the new show to premiere on Disney+ sometime in 2022.