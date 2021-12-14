Superhero Bits: Spider-Man: No Way Home Reviews Arrive, The CW's Naomi Trailer & More

(Superhero Bits is a collection of stories, updates, and videos about anything and everything inspired by the comics of Marvel, DC, and more. For comic book movies, TV shows, merchandise, events, and whatever catches our eye, this is the place to find anything that falls through the cracks.)

In this edition of Superhero Bits:

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" reviews arrive (with spoilers!)

The Rock wants Black Adam to fight some MCU heroes.

A "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" comic sold for a boatload of cash.

The CW releases a new trailer for "Naomi."