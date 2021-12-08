Why That Major Hawkeye Episode 4 Cameo Is So Significant

Although she is currently positioned as an antagonist to Hawkeye, we're fairly sure that will not last for long, leading to another one of Marvel's patented enemy-to-ally reversals that have been the company's bread and butter since the '60s comics. The fact is the supposition by Valentina that Clint is somehow responsible for Natasha's death is pretty weak and could easily be disproven during one 30-second heart-to-heart between the two of them. It's even possible that Yelena has done her homework on this already and is merely testing Clint in this episode, but what happens once she inevitably becomes one of the good guys?

Clearly Marvel has been positioning Pugh to take up the ScarJo mantle as the new Black Widow, and even Barton refers to her as a "Black Widow assassin." It is entirely possible that after the big explosive showdown of the "Hawkeye" series that she and Kate Bishop could become new besties (after Kate compliments her vest, naturally) and start forming up a female-centric Young Avengers-type squad alongside forthcoming heroes She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Ironheart. That seems extra likely given the symbolism of all those characters following in the footsteps of more established Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Hulk, Captain Marvel, Black Widow and, of course, Hawkeye. She could also become an actual bonafide Avenger, in whatever post-Tony Stark form that winds up taking. Val's connection to Wyatt Russell's U.S. Agent from the tail end of "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" series could also bring him into the mix. Whatever road Yelena winds up taking, good or bad, we're fairly certain she's here in the MCU for keeps.