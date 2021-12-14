Genre-Bending Series Sugar Heads To Apple TV+, Has The Good Taste To Cast Colin Farrell

Apple TV+ has won a bidding war for "Sugar," a new series starring Colin Farrell. Netflix was also vying for the series, which Deadline bills as a genre-bender and describes as "an LA-set contemporary take on the private detective story."

Beyond that, not much is known of the plot at this point, but "Sugar" hails from creator Mark Protosevich, who wrote "The Cell," "Poseidon," and Spike Lee's "Oldboy" remake, and who co-wrote "I Am Legend." He also received a story credit on "Thor," and IMDb still has him attached to an adaptation of the comic "Freakshow." However, that project was first announced over a decade ago and it's not clear if it's still actively in development.

Simon Kinberg, who was long associated with the "X-Men" franchise and directed "Dark Phoenix," is executive producing "Sugar" with Audrey Chon of Genre Films. This will continue Kinberg's relationship with Apple TV+, which just renewed his sci-fi drama, "Invasion," for a second season.

Farrell has been bouncing around with a few different streaming projects as of late. This year, he starred in "The North Water" on AMC+, and he's also got a series in development at HBO Max that will function as a spin-off of next year's "The Batman" and focus on his character, the Penguin, and his rise to power in Gotham City.