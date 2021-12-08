Invasion Season 2 Is Heading To Apple TV+

The invasion isn't over yet. Apple TV+'s extraterrestrial epic "Invasion" will be returning for a second season, Deadline reports. The series' first season finale will air on the streamer Friday.

Series co-creator (and X-Men franchise mainstay) Simon Kinberg spoke about the renewal, saying, "I'm super excited about what we're planning for season two, expanding our universe in the most intimate and epic ways." Along with fellow co-creator David Weil, Kinberg has created a sweeping series that's reminiscent of both "War of The Worlds" and "Arrival." At the same time, the show zooms in close to particular characters, telling a global story through a few key players and bystanders.