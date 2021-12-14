Why The Hawkeye Directors Won't Return For Echo Spin-Off

Bertie's comments speak to the growing recognition among white storytellers that it's not enough to cast people from marginalized communities in their work; they also need to realize when a story isn't theirs to tell, be it based on real-world events or fictional ones like those in "Echo." 2021 has seen improvements in this area when it comes to modern-day stories about Native Americans thanks to the shows "Rutherford Falls" and "Reservation Dogs," which prominently feature Native American creatives on both sides of the camera. But at the same time, these series are just the first step, and it only makes sense to continue that progress with a show that puts the spotlight firmly on Maya.

Speaking of the future: the last two episodes of "Hawkeye" should offer some big clues about what comes next for Maya, once she and the Tracksuit Mafia have settled their business with Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). There's also the lingering mystery of who, exactly, Maya's enigmatic uncle is, which could end up having a major impact on the direction and genre of "Echo." (Not least of all if he is who so many fans think he is.)

"Hawkeye" debuts new episodes on Wednesdays on Disney+. "Echo" has yet to receive a release date on the streaming service.