Reservation Dogs Writer-Director Sydney Freeland Made The Show She Wanted To See [Interview]

How was shooting "Reservation Dogs" during the pandemic?

The expression coming in was, it never happened in Oklahoma, and I found that to be very true. And fortunately, I was fully vaccinated before I went out. I got fully vaccinated, first shot in January, second shot in March. Then I went out to Oklahoma at the end of March. I was fully vaccinated going into it. And on set, obviously very strict protocol, but then once you're driving around the community and everything, you'd walk in to restaurants and people were not wearing masks. It was wild. It was crazy because I had to go straight from "Reservation Dogs" to another TV show in Toronto, and it was night and day.

A lot of comedies are almost made to binge, but "Reservation Dogs" is one of the rare ones you want to take time watching. Did you think about how you hoped it'd be watched?

I think in the writers room, there was a lot of talk initially about, how do we frame the show? It was an all native writers room, right? There was no getting people up to speed or hand holding in the process. We all came from these indigenous communities and we all got to figure it out running. So obviously we had a lot of conversations up front, and basically what it boils down to is, "We don't want to make a TV show that we wouldn't want to see. We want to make a TV show that we would have wanted to see." That was the jumping off point. Then Sterlin Harjo gave us a ton of freedom, like if you've got an idea, go with it.

I think one example of that is, we had that Spirit (Dallas Goldtooth). He shows up at the beginning, but then he shows up again in the clinic, right? I said to Sterlin, "Hey what if we put just a little poster in the wall behind Spirit?" When you go to these Indian clinics they always have these random posters, and some of them have nothing to do with what you're in there for. We put it there and we don't make a big deal about it. It's there in the background. Maybe people catch it, maybe they don't, but that's fine. Sterlin said go for it. He gave us room to play. I think there might be some connection between what you're saying. There was so much creative freedom.

You see that in the show. You mentioned everyone making a show they wanted to see, not the show they didn't want to see, so what were some of the earliest ideas for how to accomplish that?

Talking about stories from our experiences growing up, you know? And obviously, we all know each other. We've worked with each other for years if not decades, so we've known each other for some years. It just started with everyone telling stories. "Oh, I remember when this happened growing up." "I remember that happened growing up." It was about that life from the reservation. 60 miles is not a long way on a reservation, because 60 miles is basically an hour away. So growing up I always had to drive an hour and a half to borrow a DVD from somebody. It was 90 miles away. I'd just drive 90 miles to my friend's house. "Hey can I borrow your DVD?" And then, "Yeah, sure. Bring it back whenever." That's the pace of life and everything. Everyone has their stories and that's where you get the character Punkin' Lusty (Sten Joddi).

I forget whose ideas Punkin' Lusty was. We were trying to think of this rapper's name, and then someone in the room said, "Why don't we call him Punkin'?" And then someone else said, "There's a Punkin' on my ranch." And then someone else says, "Well, we have a Punkin' on our ranch." I was the only one who was like, "I don't know any f*cking Punkin'." But if everyone has a Punkin', it's got to be Punkin'. It's just ingesting our own personal experiences and realizing how much we all have in common.

How did all the "Willow" references come about?

I know that predated the writers room. That was a Sterlin and Taika original. It was already in the pilot script. But then, we sort of just took things that were referenced and ran with them. There are other references.

"Godzilla" has a lot of meaning in the story, too.

Oh yeah. "Godzilla," I think that's for a sentimental choice for Sterlin, I believe. But a lot of that was just, we're all film fans, you know? We tried to put in shoutouts wherever we could. We're mostly children of the 80s, like, basically most American kids. We're Indian but we're also American. A lot of "Goonies" talk, a lot of "Willow" talk. Another movie that we referenced frequently was "Friday." For me, that was a staple. I did track and field in high school and we had track and field practice over spring break one year. We had an off day and all we did on an off day was watch "Friday." We watched "Friday" back-to-back.

How's it hold up? I haven't seen it in a while.

It holds up. It's just so good. But it just sort of encapsulated I think, again, certain framing of that where it's, like, the ghetto and LA. You can look at it through one lens, but through another lens, there are people living there that are rich and dynamic characters. We looked at this, like, can we apply that to this well?