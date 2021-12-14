Harry Potter Rare First Edition Book Sells For A Record-Breaking Number

The number is $471,000. $471,000. You can easily buy a whole house with $471,000. You could buy multiple cars with $471,000. You could pay off all of your student loan debt with $471,000 and still have some leftover cash to pick up a car and a house (depending on the loans, car and house, obviously). You could pay off your family's debt, pay off your friends' debt, or go on some insane vacations. Hell, you could donate that money and see a tangible change in your cause of choice. It is a life-changing amount of money, an insane amount of money ... and someone just used it to buy a single Harry Potter book. Some things I will never understand. This is one of them.

The Harry Potter book in question was a rare first edition of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," and with a wining bid of $471,000, this copy isn't only the most expensive Harry Potter book ever sold, it now has the rare distinction of being the most expensive commercially published 20th-century fiction book ever sold. This especially expensive copy was auctioned off by Heritage Auctions out of Dallas, Texas and bids started at a modest and totally reasonable $75,000, but the price swiftly climbed past $100,000, past $300,000, past $420,000 to the opulent $471,000. It was purchased by a "private American collector from the Midwest."