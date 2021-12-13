Superhero Bits: Spider-Man Gets Torn Apart, Thor 4 Poster Causes Confusion & More

As we can see in the above tweet, an alleged poster for "Thor: Love and Thunder" (hitting theaters next year) recently started making the rounds online. It looked "legitimate" enough that it sort gained some traction on the web. There's a lot going on and it's pretty bizarre, but the internet took to it. However, director Taika Waititi decided to step in to add a little clarity to the situation.

This is so bad that I kinda wish it was an official poster. It's definitely what I would have done if I was in charge of posters. https://t.co/OnW7K2ubo3 — Taika Waititi (@TaikaWaititi) December 12, 2021

So, what's the deal here? Well, it looks like this is merely licensed product imagery and not something that is going to be used as an official theatrical poster for the film.

UPDATE: @MCU_Direct has verified with Pyramid International that this #ThorLoveAndThunder poster is an authentic, officially licensed Marvel product that was mistakenly released to stores too early! Details: https://t.co/kKatIH7U4A pic.twitter.com/vZf58Bi8T8 — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) December 13, 2021

If this is indeed going to be sold at some point, it may be tied to the movie in an official capacity, whether Waititi likes it or not. But it's certainly not one of the primary theatrical posters from the marketing team. Maybe expect to see it on a t-shirt or something like that.