A New Phantom Of The Opera Adaptation Will Be Set In The French Quarter

Fusco told Deadline that the film will be set in the "sultry nightlife scene of modern-day New Orleans, the world of jazz, R&B, neo-Soul, and funk," but also noted that The French Quarter neighborhood of New Orleans has the reputation of being America's most haunted city. "The music, French Creole culture, the voodoo mystique, masquerade pageantry of Mardi Gras, just lent itself to a natural adaptation of the Paris setting," he continued. "And a story that has revenge, unrequited love, and mystery."

When I first heard the announcement, I'll admit my immediate reaction was to go a bit dog-eared about the whole thing. Making a version of "Phantom of the Opera" inspired by the novel after the huge success of the ALW musical felt a lot like making a version of "Les Miserables" based on Victor Hugo's novel in a post-Claude-Michel Schönberg musical world. However, Fusco's vision sounds very inspired, and like a genuinely refreshing take on such a familiar tale.

Harvey Mason Jr. has credits that include "Jesus Christ Superstar Live," "Sing," "Dreamgirls," "Pitch Perfect," and "Respect," so the man surely knows his way around a movie musical. Getting John Legend on board will definitely help, as the team is vying for the story to focus on "a H.E.R.-like neo-Soul singer ingenue who is mentored by a mysterious man, as mysterious mishaps occur in a famed club trying to remain vibrant."

Consider this the start of my personal campaign to get the actual H.E.R. to play the "H.E.R.-like" version of Christine Daaé.